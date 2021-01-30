HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,821,000 after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. 5,738,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

