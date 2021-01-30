Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as high as $2.20. Hill International shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 144,497 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hill International stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.51% of Hill International worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.