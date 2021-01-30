Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $56.93 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000116 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000216 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043330 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 415,549,841 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

