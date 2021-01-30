HOLD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,914.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $3,914.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00132306 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00265034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,381.07 or 0.92676890 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.