Holo (HOT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $57.71 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Holo has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Holo has a market cap of $136.58 million and $57.71 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.74 or 0.00850679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.18 or 0.04207263 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00028186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,691,804,909 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

