Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.56-2.68 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Argus raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.41.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

