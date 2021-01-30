Holographic Storage (OTCMKTS:HSTG) Trading Up 138.1%

Holographic Storage Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSTG) shares were up 138.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23.

About Holographic Storage (OTCMKTS:HSTG)

Holographic Storage Ltd. engages in the direct marketing of consumer products in the United States through direct response television programming, wholesale/retail distribution, and electronic commerce. The company's consumer products comprise a variety of product categories, including diet and fitness, personal care, and house wares.

