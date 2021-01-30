Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.34

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.34 and traded as high as $30.91. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.