Homeros (HMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.30 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $48.23 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Homeros has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Homeros token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00260546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064183 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,370.61 or 0.90974847 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

