HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Hits $1.81 on Major Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00005275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $45,607.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00261811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00064928 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,924.94 or 0.89855849 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

