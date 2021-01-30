Honest Achieves Market Cap of $704,339.92 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Honest has a market cap of $704,339.92 and approximately $659.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00131895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00264896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065460 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,561.09 or 0.93089231 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

