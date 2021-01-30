Honest Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $699,140.02 and approximately $1,389.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00130329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00263828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065105 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,645.53 or 0.89800154 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

