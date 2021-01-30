Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,173.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.37. 4,635,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,113. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 130,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

