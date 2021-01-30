Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 68,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.81.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

