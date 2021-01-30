Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

