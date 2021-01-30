HOQU (HQX) One Day Volume Hits $296,131.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $449,078.03 and approximately $296,131.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.92 or 0.00908095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.33 or 0.04589546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018578 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HQX is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

