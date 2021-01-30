HOQU Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $447,993.90 and approximately $895,527.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.00863863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.17 or 0.04195922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00028718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018040 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HQX is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

