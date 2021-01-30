Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the December 31st total of 293,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, COO Matthew Pollick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $64,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 725,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,534.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 479.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 254,845 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 647,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

HZN traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $9.48. 49,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,128. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $201.63 million for the quarter.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

