Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $15,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 137,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.86 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

