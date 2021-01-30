Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Shares of HST stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

