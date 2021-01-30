Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of HST stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
