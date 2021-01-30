Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $990,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

