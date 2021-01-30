Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 132,603 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 452.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,603 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,560,000 after purchasing an additional 407,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2,181.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 377,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,525,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

