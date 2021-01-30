Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,240 Shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF accounts for about 20.8% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 68.04% of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF worth $104,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of QQH stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

