Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of BND opened at $87.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93.

