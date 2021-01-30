Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND opened at $53.80 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.