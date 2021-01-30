Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 219.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $519.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.46 and its 200 day moving average is $509.99. The firm has a market cap of $321.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

