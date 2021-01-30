Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $82.88 Million Holdings in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares during the period. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF accounts for about 16.5% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 61.59% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $82,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEARCA LGH opened at $32.69 on Friday. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.

