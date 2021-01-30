Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 46,428 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,428 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF makes up about 0.7% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

