Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.5% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after buying an additional 387,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 339,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after buying an additional 277,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,748,000 after buying an additional 208,935 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.38 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.