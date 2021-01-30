HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $128.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $141.08.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

