HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 398.46 ($5.21).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 382.75 ($5.00) on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 599 ($7.83). The company has a market capitalization of £77.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 397.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 355.68.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn bought 88,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

