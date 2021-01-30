HTMLCOIN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48,531.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $48,531.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,585.34 or 1.00297579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00023431 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.31 or 0.00975287 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.00304847 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00182127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00031024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

