Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.73

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $7.71. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1,480,253 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.161989 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.