Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HULCF opened at $9.40 on Friday. Hulic has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the investment, development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate and Insurance. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

