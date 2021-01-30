Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HULCF opened at $9.40 on Friday. Hulic has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.
Hulic Company Profile
