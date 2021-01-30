Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $51,330.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $51,330.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.37 or 0.00861045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.20 or 0.04377122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

HMQ is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

