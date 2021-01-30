Humaniq (HMQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,145.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $989,257.25 and $51,145.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.02 or 0.00910161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.43 or 0.04593049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.