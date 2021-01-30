Humanscape (HUM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $49,354.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $49,354.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 85.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.00900139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00051516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.17 or 0.04631302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018439 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

