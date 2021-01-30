HUNT 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.55 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00261811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00064928 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,924.94 or 0.89855849 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.