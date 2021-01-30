Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Hits $164.88 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $164.88 million and approximately $116,341.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $34,278.23 or 1.00470297 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00131433 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00064898 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.68 or 0.91611136 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

