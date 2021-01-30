HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $451.97 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market capitalization of $451.97 million and approximately $183.18 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00069191 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.96 or 0.00905973 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051824 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.40 or 0.04566380 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028739 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018508 BTC.
HUSD Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “
HUSD Coin Trading
HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
