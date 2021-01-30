Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0216 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $224,838.37 and approximately $15,202.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00248205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00109175 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00030987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.