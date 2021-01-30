Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Short Interest Update

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,679,600 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the December 31st total of 7,981,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.2 days.

OTCMKTS HUSKF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Husky Energy from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Husky Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

