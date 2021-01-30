hybrix Hits Market Capitalization of $619,285.20 (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, hybrix has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One hybrix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $619,285.20 and approximately $620.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00130845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00265400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00065545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065144 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,253.33 or 0.91643998 BTC.

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,881,096 tokens. The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

hybrix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hybrix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade hybrix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase hybrix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

