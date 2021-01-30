Hydro Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $242,678.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

