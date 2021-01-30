HyperCash (HC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.88 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. HyperCash has a market cap of $35.24 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,280.69 or 1.00477508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.03 or 0.00967322 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00307470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00182728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001940 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030820 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,015,767 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.