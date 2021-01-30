HyperExchange (HX) Reaches Market Cap of $422,388.25

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $422,388.25 and $182.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00129989 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00263693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,243.91 or 0.90970773 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

