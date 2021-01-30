Hyperion (HYN) Trading 14.8% Lower This Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Hyperion has a market cap of $2.41 million and $10,360.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $311.39 or 0.00906106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00052866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.32 or 0.04685807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028125 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 42,621,713 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

