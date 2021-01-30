HyperQuant Achieves Market Cap of $22,634.42 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $22,634.42 and approximately $13.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.01 or 0.00909920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.24 or 0.04499727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019208 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028797 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

