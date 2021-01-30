Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HYMLF opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. Hyundai Motor has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

