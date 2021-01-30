I/O Coin Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $16,492.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.06 or 0.00306859 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00030101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003512 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $552.16 or 0.01612814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 181.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,663,330 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

